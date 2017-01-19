› Home ›
Tech softball tabbed fourth in preseason C-USA poll
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/19/2017 - 11:44am
in
Leader Sports Service
Two years ago, Louisiana Tech was picked to finish next-to-last in the 12-team Conference USA preseason softball coaches’ poll.
Times have changed.
Tech Head coach Mark Montgomery’s squad fresh off back-to-back 30-plus win seasons are picked to finish fourth in this year’s Conference USA poll, released by the league office on Wednesday. Defending Conference USA champion Florida Atlantic was picked first followed by Alabama-Birmingham, Marshall, Tech, Southern Miss, Florida International, Texas-El Paso, Texas-San Antonio, Charlotte, Western Kentucky, Middle Tennessee and North Texas.
