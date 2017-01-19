› Home ›
Lady Techsters hit road to take on Owls
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/19/2017 - 11:46am
Leader Sports Service
HOUSTON — For the second time in three weeks, Louisiana Tech will hit the road and travel to the state of Texas for a two-game Conference USA road swing as the Lady Techsters face the Rice Owls at 7 p.m. today at Tudor Fieldhouse.
Tech (7-9, 2-3 C-USA) and Rice (10-6, 1-4 C-USA) will meet for the 20th time in the series history with the Lady Techsters holding onto an 11-8 advantage. Rice won two out of three meetings last year, including ending the Lady Techsters year with a 72-67 overtime victory in the C-USA Tournament in Birmingham in March.
