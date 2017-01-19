  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Dunkin’ Dogs get ready for Rice

Thu, 01/19/2017
Tech looking to build on two-game win streak
Leader Sports Service
Leader photo by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT - Louisiana Tech freshman DaQuan Bracey (4) is the current Louisiana Sports Writers Association Player of the Week and the Conference USA Freshman of the Week.

Coming off two road victories in conference play, Louisiana Tech looks to keep the momentum going when they return home to face Rice at 6:30 p.m. today inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court.

Tech (12-6, 4-1 Conference USA) is currently in a three-way tie for second place in the C-USA standings, this after sweeping a road weekend for just the second time since joining the league in 2013-14.

The Bulldogs held on for a 79-73 win at Charlotte and turned around two days later to lead wire-to-wire for a 75-63 victory over Old Dominion in Norfolk, Virginia.

