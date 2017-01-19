› Home ›
Dunkin’ Dogs get ready for Rice
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/19/2017 - 11:43am
Tech looking to build on two-game win streak
Leader Sports Service
Coming off two road victories in conference play, Louisiana Tech looks to keep the momentum going when they return home to face Rice at 6:30 p.m. today inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court.
Tech (12-6, 4-1 Conference USA) is currently in a three-way tie for second place in the C-USA standings, this after sweeping a road weekend for just the second time since joining the league in 2013-14.
The Bulldogs held on for a 79-73 win at Charlotte and turned around two days later to lead wire-to-wire for a 75-63 victory over Old Dominion in Norfolk, Virginia.
