Auditors in Downsville
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/18/2017 - 12:16pm
in
Park grants focus of attention
By Mark Rainwater, Farmerville Gazette Editor
State auditors were in Downsville last week, looking into two grants administered by a state agency.
They were looking specifically for irregularities in spending on work at Downsville Recreation Park and Bryan Park with funds that came from the National Park Service to the Louisiana Office of State Parks and on to the village.
Tom Cole, first assistant to Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera, said the visit by staff auditors was brought about by concerns over payments made to Downsville Mayor Reggie Skains.
