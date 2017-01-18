› Home ›
City acquires military museum
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/18/2017 - 12:13pm
Officials envision facility becoming star tourist attraction
Nancy Bergeron
The North Louisiana Military Museum now belongs to the city of Ruston.
Though the final separation of the museum from the secretary of state’s museum system must be approved by the Legislature, unofficially, the relationship has been dissolved and the museum turned over to the city, Lewis Love, chairman of the Friends of the North Louisiana Military Museum, said Monday.
Officials say bringing the museum under the city’s wing will allow it to grow and become a star tourist attraction for the area.
