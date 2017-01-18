› Home ›
NAMI-NEDHSA partnership benefits Northeast Louisiana
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/18/2017 - 12:07pm
Jerrilene Washington
To better serve you, Northeast Louisiana, the Ruston chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness has become a partner with the Northeast Delta Human Services Authority, headquartered in Monroe.
NEDHSA directs and manages the operation of community-based programs to improve the quality of life of people with major mental illness, developmental disabilities and addictive disorders.
It serves citizens in 12 parishes of Northeastern Louisiana: Lincoln, Caldwell, East Carroll, West Carroll, Ouachita, Madison, Franklin, Morehouse, Jackson, Tensas, Richland and Union.
