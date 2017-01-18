  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Note to bond commission: Just say yes

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/18/2017 - 12:03pm
Nancy Bergeron
Thursday is the big day. That’s when the Louisiana Bond Commission will decide whether Ruston will be allowed to issue up to $34 million in incremental revenue sales tax bonds to finance transportation projects in the tax incremental district.

The commission was supposed to have made that decision in December, but in a last-minute move, pulled the request because officials couldn’t get their heads around the concept of a TID. In fact, Ruston’s request didn’t formally get on Thursday’s agenda until Tuesday afternoon.

