› Home ›
Reader writes about Obamacare
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/18/2017 - 12:01pm
in
Well, the cat is out of the bag.
The Republican Party has put its targets on the Affordable Care Act.
They want it repealed.
No one should be surprised.
That’s what the president-elect ran on, and that’s what Congress is set to do.
That means 21 million families will lose their health care. Either part of it, or all of it.
I will lose my supplemental insurance, and I expect to become sicker and sicker until that day I die.
My son will lose his insurance and he will become sicker, as well.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos