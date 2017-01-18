› Home ›
Miss GSU needs community’s support
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/18/2017 - 11:59am
Voting for the Ebony magazine’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities Campus Queens Contest has been extended until 11:59 p.m. today and one local college student needs your help.
The community has another chance to vote for Miss Grambling State University Astra Watts, a senior pre-med student, and give her the opportunity to be one of the magazine’s Top 10 vote getters to land a photo shoot and magazine spread in an upcoming issue of the publication.
Currently, Watts is at No. 7, which would mean she would be one of the 10 to win the grand prize.
