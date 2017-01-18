› Home ›
Bearcats fall in final seconds
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/18/2017 - 11:55am
in
T. Scott Boatright
Cepheus Gix’s 3-pointer with three seconds remaining proved to be the difference Tuesday as Ouachita Parish escaped with a 56-53 win over the Ruston High School Bearcats in the District 2-5A opener for both teams at the RHS Gym.
Terrance Dodson and Demarques Harris scored 18 each to lead the Bearcats.
OPHS was led by Gix and Rod Hall with 16 points each.
Lincoln Prep 50,
Haynesville 42
Lincoln Preparatory School remained unbeaten in district play Friday as the Panthers roared past Haynesville.
