Bearcats fall in final seconds

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/18/2017 - 11:55am
T. Scott Boatright
Leader photo by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT - Terrance Dodson (22, pictured during a game last week) and the Ruston High School Bearcats fell in a nail-biter Tuesday night as Ouachita Parish took a 56-53 win at the RHS Gym.

Cepheus Gix’s 3-pointer with three seconds remaining proved to be the difference Tuesday as Ouachita Parish escaped with a 56-53 win over the Ruston High School Bearcats in the District 2-5A opener for both teams at the RHS Gym.

Terrance Dodson and Demarques Harris scored 18 each to lead the Bearcats.
OPHS was led by Gix and Rod Hall with 16 points each.

Lincoln Prep 50,
Haynesville 42

Lincoln Preparatory School remained unbeaten in district play Friday as the Panthers roared past Haynesville.

