Scientist, researcher to present as part of Tech lecture series
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/17/2017 - 11:59am
Vijay John to speak Jan. 23 at University Hall
Leader News Service
Louisiana Tech University’s New Frontier’s in Biomedical Research lecture series will host a discussion by Vijay T. John, the Leo Weil Endowed Professor in Engineering at Tulane University, on Jan. 23 in University Hall on the campus of Louisiana Tech.
John’s presentation titled, “Novel Lipid Nanostructures for Drug Delivery,” will take place at 3:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
