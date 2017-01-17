› Home ›
Arrest made in murder case
Police chief: Investigation continues
Nancy Bergeron
A 24-year-old Ruston man has been charged with one count of first-degree murder in the Dec. 28 shooting death of Patrick Mitchell, also of Ruston.
Taylor Keyonta Burr, of 7003 Hwy. 80, Lot 218, was arrested Saturday by city police. He is being held in the Lincoln Parish Detention Center without bond.
The Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team initially arrested Burr on Jan. 8 in Grambling on a separate warrant charging him with one count of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
