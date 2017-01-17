› Home ›
Honoring Martin Luther King Jr.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/17/2017 - 11:45am
‘Sing your own song:’ Gallot, Jefferson remind community of King’s dream
Heather Small Hawley
On Nov. 2, 1983, President Ronald Reagan signed a bill to create a federal holiday — Martin Luther King Jr. Day — in honor of the birth of America’s most celebrated Civil Rights activist, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr..
Since it’s creation, the holiday has been celebrated on the third Monday in January. Traditionally, both Louisiana Tech University and Grambling State University host events in honor of the holiday.
