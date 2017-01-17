  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
NCLAC invites public to Allegro Mardi Gras Ball, silent auction

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/17/2017 - 11:39am
The 18th Annual Krewe of Allegro Mardi Gras Ball and NCLAC Silent Auction is set at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Ruston Civic Center.

Tickets are $60, and include dinner, dancing, live music by Windstorm, and a cash bar.

Guests will have opportunities for photos, raffles, signature cocktails, and a silent auction.

It’s going to be an excellent night to raise funds for the Dixie Center Sustaining Building Fund, the historic 1928 theater that serves as an arts hub in downtown Ruston.

