President’s awards given, board members elected

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/17/2017 - 11:36am
Leader News Service
Submitted photo - The North Central Louisiana Arts Council held its Annual Meeting and Member’s Holiday Party Jan. 10 at Co:LAB in Ruston. Board President Peter Jones announced the annual President’s Awards, presenting honors to, from left to right, Megan Troxel, Joshua Mitchell, Becky Strickler, Cheryl Sutton, Dean Dablow and Rodney Driggers (not shown, Jay Strickler).

The North Central Louisiana Arts Council held its Annual Meeting and Member’s Holiday Party Jan. 10 at Co:LAB in Ruston.

Board President Peter Jones announced the annual President’s Awards, presenting honors to: Becky and Jay Strickler — Patrons of the Year; Cheryl Sutton — Board Member of the Year; Josh Mitchell — Arts Innovator of the Year; Megan Troxel — Volunteer of the Year; Dean Dablow — Artist of the Year; and Driggers Outdoor — Corporate Sponsor of the Year.

