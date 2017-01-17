› Home ›
President’s awards given, board members elected
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/17/2017 - 11:36am
Leader News Service
The North Central Louisiana Arts Council held its Annual Meeting and Member’s Holiday Party Jan. 10 at Co:LAB in Ruston.
Board President Peter Jones announced the annual President’s Awards, presenting honors to: Becky and Jay Strickler — Patrons of the Year; Cheryl Sutton — Board Member of the Year; Josh Mitchell — Arts Innovator of the Year; Megan Troxel — Volunteer of the Year; Dean Dablow — Artist of the Year; and Driggers Outdoor — Corporate Sponsor of the Year.
