Tech’s Bracey honored

Freshman earns LSWA, Conference USA accolades
Leader Sports Service
After helping lead Louisiana Tech to a road conference sweep in week 10, point guard DaQuan Bracey was voted as the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Men’s Basketball Player of the Week and the Conference USA Freshman of the Week.
Bracey averaged 17.5 points, 5.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game in the victories at Charlotte and Old Dominion, marking only the second time Tech has won back-to-back league games in a road weekend since joining C-USA.
The Baltimore, Maryland, native tied his career high with 14 points in the 79-73 win over the 49ers this past Thursday night.
