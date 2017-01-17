› Home ›
NCAA right in giving rings
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/17/2017 - 11:22am
in
Rick Hohlt
The Ruston Daily Leader extends kudos to the NCAA for presenting Louisiana Tech’s 1981-82 Lady Techsters national championship women’s basketball team with their championship rings.
Even if it took the Lady Techsters 35 years to receive them.
No one can remember why the Lady Techsters didn’t receive their championship rings back then, but it probably had much to do with the fact that it was the first NCAA women’s championship. They did receive necklace watches, but no rings.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos