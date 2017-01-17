  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

NCAA right in giving rings

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 01/17/2017 - 11:22am
in
Rick Hohlt

The Ruston Daily Leader extends kudos to the NCAA for presenting Louisiana Tech’s 1981-82 Lady Techsters national championship women’s basketball team with their championship rings.

Even if it took the Lady Techsters 35 years to receive them.

No one can remember why the Lady Techsters didn’t receive their championship rings back then, but it probably had much to do with the fact that it was the first NCAA women’s championship. They did receive necklace watches, but no rings.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share