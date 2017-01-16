  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

City hosts ribbon cutting

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 01/16/2017 - 12:07pm
in
Nancy Bergeron
011617 recycling rib cut2 C .jpg

City and parish officials cut the ribbon Friday to formally open the recycling transfer station located at the Lincoln Parish Landfill.

Once the trucks have made their rounds, they back inside the building, and dump their loads into large opening at the back of the building, into a trailer below.

The photo is taken from where the trailer will set and shows the dump opening below.

Recyclables will be transferred to Shreveport for separating.

Ruston began a curbside recycling program Jan. 1.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share