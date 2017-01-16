› Home ›
City hosts ribbon cutting
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 01/16/2017 - 12:07pm
Nancy Bergeron
City and parish officials cut the ribbon Friday to formally open the recycling transfer station located at the Lincoln Parish Landfill.
Once the trucks have made their rounds, they back inside the building, and dump their loads into large opening at the back of the building, into a trailer below.
The photo is taken from where the trailer will set and shows the dump opening below.
Recyclables will be transferred to Shreveport for separating.
Ruston began a curbside recycling program Jan. 1.
