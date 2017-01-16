› Home ›
Jazz Artist Rondi Charleston sings at library
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 01/16/2017 - 11:59am
Heather Small Hawley
Critics say Rondi Charleston sings a lazy jazz ballad like no other — now Ruston gets to decide as she performs at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Lincoln Parish Library Events Center.
“Rondi Charleston is no newcomer to the spotlight,” Sarah Creekmore, administrative assistant for the library, said. “She is an award-winning jazz singer as well as a lyricist and composer, with credits in film, TV and stage throughout the United States and Europe.”
