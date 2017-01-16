  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Miss Tech seeks dresses for Cinderella Project

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 01/16/2017 - 11:52am
Heather Small Hawley
It’s that time of year again, and Miss Louisiana Tech University Anna Blake has begun her efforts to help collect prom dresses, then match them with local high school junior and senior girls who could not normally afford one.

This program is called the Cinderella Project, and it does more than just give a girl a dress, it gives her hope, Blake said.

“I heard about the (Cinderella Project) when I first started competing in Miss Louisiana’s Outstanding Teen Pageant,” she said. “I volunteered the last four years as a personal shopper.”

