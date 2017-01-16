› Home ›
Martin Luther King Jr. to be celebrated
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 01/16/2017 - 11:34am
in
Rick Hohlt
Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream was simple.
King dreamt that we could live in a nation where citizens were judged not by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.
He dreamt that one day his four children could walk hand-in-hand with children of all colors and backgrounds.
He dreamt that we could live in a world where love defeated fear and we all could love one another equally.
King’s dream slowly becomes a reality day by day.
Since the Civil Rights movement, the nation has made many strides to becoming what King envisioned.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos