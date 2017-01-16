› Home ›
Lady Techsters’ iconic name is alive, well
O.K. Davis
Sue Donohoe.
Vickie Johnson.
A Thomas Assembly Center filled with legends on a Saturday afternoon.
Louisiana Tech University’s nationally-prominent basketball program is alive and well.
Forget this fact: it’s been nearly 30 years since the Lady Techsters last won a national championship.
Their once dominant mode of operation across the national landscape has subsided, due to more schools creating a balance of power with increased budgets and an emphasis on the women’s game.
