Tech bowlers finish 13th
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 01/16/2017 - 11:18am
Leader Sports Service
JONESBORO, Ark. —After a weekend of action at the Mid-Winter Classic, hosted by Arkansas State University, the Lady Techsters took home a 13th place finish in the crowded and talented field, while also posting a head-to-head victory over Maryland Eastern Shore who entered the event ranked 10th-nationally.
The Lady Techsters entered Sunday’s bracket play as the 14th seed, but fell to Maryville University in straight-games. With a quick turnaround, Tech rallied against Drury University, winning 4-2, by scores of 165-140, 158-169, 179-189, 186-114, 198-143, 155-142.
