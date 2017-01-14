› Home ›
Techsters fall to Old Dominion
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 01/14/2017 - 10:59pm
in
Leader Sports Service
Jasmine LeBlanc scored a career-high 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds but for the second time in three years Old Dominion defeated the Lady Techsters on their home floor on Legends Day as the Monarchs prevailed 69-64 Saturday afternoon at the Thomas Assembly Center.
In a game that saw eight lead changes and five ties, Old Dominion (8-9, 3-3 Conference USA) used a 9-0 run over a five minute span covering the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth quarter, marking the third straight year the visiting team has won the match-up between the two programs.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos