  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

RHS’ Samuel has super sack stats

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 01/14/2017 - 10:58pm
in
O.K. Davis
Davis, Buddy 2015.jpg

SUPER SAMUEL: Or maybe Terrific Tahj.

By whatever name, this much is clear: Tahj Samuel of Ruston High is a terrific player on defense. Ask all of those teams who had to deal with the junior — yes, junior —this past season.

He had 21 sacks, a number seldom reached by defensive stars on their bio sheets.

But Samuel is no ordinary player. He’s a defensive end with a turbocharged, high-powered engine that also led the Bearcats in tackles, stops for negative losses and quarterback hurries in 2016.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share