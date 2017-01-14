› Home ›
RHS’ Samuel has super sack stats
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 01/14/2017 - 10:58pm
O.K. Davis
SUPER SAMUEL: Or maybe Terrific Tahj.
By whatever name, this much is clear: Tahj Samuel of Ruston High is a terrific player on defense. Ask all of those teams who had to deal with the junior — yes, junior —this past season.
He had 21 sacks, a number seldom reached by defensive stars on their bio sheets.
But Samuel is no ordinary player. He’s a defensive end with a turbocharged, high-powered engine that also led the Bearcats in tackles, stops for negative losses and quarterback hurries in 2016.
