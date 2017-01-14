  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Lady Techsters honor ’81-’82 legends

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 01/14/2017 - 10:56pm
in
National championship team receives rings 35 years later
T. Scott Boatright
champs.jpg

Top photo: The 1981-82 Louisiana Tech basketball team was honored during halftime of Saturday’s game against Old Dominion. Pictured is Tech President Les Guice presenting coach Leon Barmore with his national championship ring as fellow legends Sue Donohoe (second from right), a graduate assistant coach on that team, and Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer Pam Kelly-Flowers look on.

