Lady Techsters honor ’81-’82 legends
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 01/14/2017 - 10:56pm
National championship team receives rings 35 years later
T. Scott Boatright
Top photo: The 1981-82 Louisiana Tech basketball team was honored during halftime of Saturday’s game against Old Dominion. Pictured is Tech President Les Guice presenting coach Leon Barmore with his national championship ring as fellow legends Sue Donohoe (second from right), a graduate assistant coach on that team, and Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer Pam Kelly-Flowers look on.
