Tech track and field strong at Texas A&M meet

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 01/14/2017 - 10:49pm
Leader Sports Service

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Louisiana Tech’s track and field teams wrapped up its first competition of the 2017 season with six top five finishes combined at the Texas A&M Aggie Team Invitational Friday at Gilliam Indoor Stadium in College Station.

Elia Nero led the way for Louisiana Tech with a first-place finish in the women’s 400-meter dash finals with the sophomore posting a time of 56.96 in the event.

Jermey Hicks was the top finisher on the men’s side after finishing in second place in the 60-meter dash finals with a time of 6.86.

