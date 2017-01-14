› Home ›
Dunkin’ Dogs power past ODU
NORFOLK, Va. — Boykins, Bracey and McCree — three names that Old Dominion had no answer for on Saturday evening.
The trio of Bulldogs all scored 15 or more points, leading Louisiana Tech (16-6, 4-1 Conference USA) to an impressive 75-63 win over Old Dominion (11-7, 4-2 C-USA) at the Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Virginia.
“Old Dominion is a program that has had success for many, many years,” said Tech coach Eric Konkol. “We knew this was going to be a challenging game against a really good team.
