› Home ›
GSU women fall at Texas Southern
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 01/14/2017 - 10:46pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
HOUSTON — Monisha Neal poured in 19 points and pulled down nine rebounds to lead Grambling State, but that wasn’t enough as the GSU women fell 69-61 to to Texas Southern in Southwestern Athletic Conference action Saturday at H&PE Arena.
GSU led much of the way, outscoring TSU 20-11 in the opening stanza and taking a 34-25 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
But the home team started chipping away at that lead after intermission.
Texas Southern outscored GSU 20-13 in the third quarter, whittling the Grambling lead to 47-45.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos