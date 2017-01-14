  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
GSU women fall at Texas Southern

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 01/14/2017 - 10:46pm
T. Scott Boatright

HOUSTON — Monisha Neal poured in 19 points and pulled down nine rebounds to lead Grambling State, but that wasn’t enough as the GSU women fell 69-61 to to Texas Southern in Southwestern Athletic Conference action Saturday at H&PE Arena.

GSU led much of the way, outscoring TSU 20-11 in the opening stanza and taking a 34-25 advantage into the locker room at halftime.

But the home team started chipping away at that lead after intermission.

Texas Southern outscored GSU 20-13 in the third quarter, whittling the Grambling lead to 47-45.

