Drug-related arrests, charges increase
Drug-related arrests in Lincoln Parish jumped almost 40 percent from 2015 to 2016, and drug charges increased slightly more than 32 percent over the same time period, figures released Friday by Sheriff Mike Stone show.
Total arrests in 2016 were 394 compared to 283 the prior year. Total charges in 2016 were 885 compared to 669 the year before.
Stone said the statistics reflect increased activity involving methamphetamine and illegal use of prescription drugs, as well as other drug infractions.
“Unfortunately, we’ve had one of the biggest years we’ve ever had. In some cases, that disheartening,” Stone said.
But the higher numbers also affirm the Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team isn’t letting up on its determination to stem drug trafficking and illegal drug use in the parish, Stone said.
“We started in 2004 with a commitment that we’re going to work the drug laws in Lincoln Parish and work it hard,” he said. “It directly affects the quality of life here. We’ve got to hold the rope tight.
“ If you let the rope hang a little loose, I think you’ll start seeing more crime, more burglaries, more domestic violence.”
LPNET is designed as a cooperative effort among the Ruston and Grambling police departments, the 3rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the sheriff’s department. But for the past year, the unit has been staffed only by sheriff’s deputies.
“The crew we’ve got is just about as dedicated as you can get,” LPSO Criminal Division Major Stephen Williams said.
LPNET statistics show a see-saw pattern in arrests and charges early on, but since 2013, the numbers have been fairly stable.
Total drug-related arrests have ranged from 248 that year to last year’s 394.Total charges over the past five years have ranged from 453 to the new high of 885.
Drugs seized during 2016 had a value of approximately $443,816 while drugs purchased in investigations totaled $6,620.
Methamphetamine arrests in Lincoln Parish have gone up by almost 100 percent over the last several years.
“We didn’t have any meth in here two, three years (ago). When it came, it hit us hard,” Stone said.
Most of the meth entering Lincoln Parish comes from Mexico through Texas, he said.
“The thing about meth, it is so powerfully addictive,” Stone said.
He said deputies are also seeing an increase in illegal use of prescription narcotics, whether stolen from the person for whom the medication was prescribed or obtained by “doctor shopping.”
“Doctor shopping” generally refers to an individual’s visiting several doctors to get multiple prescriptions for otherwise illegal drugs.
Marijuana also remains an issue, Stone said. Despite legislative efforts to lessen marijuana penalties or develop legal medical uses for the drug, growing, smoking, distributing and possession marijuana is still illegal, Stone said.
“We’re still going to enforce the laws here,” he said. “It’s still a Schedule I drug and it’s still harmful.”
Stone said he’s proud of LPNET’s work, but law enforcement need the public’s help in the fight against drugs.
He urges residents to report any suspicious activity, take precautions with prescription drugs and admonish their children and grandchildren against drug-use.
“We can’t jail our way out of this,” Stone said. “This has got to be determined by what kind of people we want to be.”
Shopping cart
Latest Videos