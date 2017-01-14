› Home ›
Ruston High choi to perform at national convention
Group to also witness presidential inauguration
Derek J. Amaya
Members of the Ruston High School Choir will soon be able to knock two items off of their bucket list.
The choir will compete in the Worldstrides Choral Festival national competition Saturday in Washington D.C. after they witness history during president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration Friday.
“We are exited to be participating in an endeavor of such a historical nature and look forward to the artistic, academic and personal enrichment that students can gain from such a great experience,” said Nathan Trahan, RHS director of choirs.
