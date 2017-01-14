  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
A labor of love: Local to receive Bill Best Humanitarian Award

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 01/14/2017 - 8:17pm
Heather S. Hawley
Sue Martin plays with one of the dogs at the 4 Paws shelter. Martin was selected to receive the 2017 Bill Best Humanitarian Award on behalf of Ruston-Lincoln orangizations.

In the 1990s, the Bill Best Humanitarian Award was created to recognize a citizen’s efforts to make lives better for others with an emphasis placed on volunteer service performed over several years.

This year that award will go to a woman who lives by the motto she helped create — “We are here for them until they have a forever home.”

Sue Martin, co-founder of 4 Paws Rescue, Inc., has made the rescuing of abandoned, abused and neglected animals a large part of her life.

When asked how she found herself as the co-founder of a rescue shelter, her answer was one word — “Katrina.”

