› Home ›
A labor of love: Local to receive Bill Best Humanitarian Award
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 01/14/2017 - 8:17pm
in
Heather S. Hawley
In the 1990s, the Bill Best Humanitarian Award was created to recognize a citizen’s efforts to make lives better for others with an emphasis placed on volunteer service performed over several years.
This year that award will go to a woman who lives by the motto she helped create — “We are here for them until they have a forever home.”
Sue Martin, co-founder of 4 Paws Rescue, Inc., has made the rescuing of abandoned, abused and neglected animals a large part of her life.
When asked how she found herself as the co-founder of a rescue shelter, her answer was one word — “Katrina.”
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos