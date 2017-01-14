› Home ›
Two snaps, then boom does trick for Thames
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 01/14/2017 - 7:42pm
in
Glynn Harris
When the big buck you’re after finally makes an appearance, you hit the trigger and hear “snap,” what do you do? When that happens a second time, it’s time for panic mode to step in.
This is exactly what happened on December 18 for Stonewall resident, Rusty Thames, a retired Shreveport firefighter.
“I hunt a lease in Red River Parish and for the past three to four weeks, I’ve been seeing this big 8 point buck on camera, all at night. I had hunted a stand on a pipeline that morning where I thought the buck might show but to no avail,” Thames said.
