Star clarinetist to perform at parish library
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/13/2017 - 11:44am
Igor Begelman to play several tunes
Heather Small Hawley
As a soloist, he has traveled the world, performing extensively across the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Japan and Israel — now star clarinetist Igor Begelman is coming to perform in Lincoln Parish.
Courtesy of the Piatagorsky Foundation, Begelman will be performing at the Lincoln Parish Library at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Library Events Center.
