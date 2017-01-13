  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Star clarinetist to perform at parish library

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/13/2017 - 11:44am
Igor Begelman to play several tunes
Heather Small Hawley
Photo courtesy of igorbegelman.com - Star clarinetist Igor Begelman will perform at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Library Events Center.

As a soloist, he has traveled the world, performing extensively across the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Japan and Israel — now star clarinetist Igor Begelman is coming to perform in Lincoln Parish.

Courtesy of the Piatagorsky Foundation, Begelman will be performing at the Lincoln Parish Library at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Library Events Center.

