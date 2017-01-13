› Home ›
Rock Island Greenway moving forward
First segment to be ready by end of March
Nancy Bergeron
The first segment of the Rock Island Greenway shared-use path is expected to be ready by the end of March, weather permitting.
City Development Director Ammen Jordan and representatives of Mabry Construction, of Ruston, the firm laying the first section of the path, held their final pre-construction meeting Tuesday.
“Everything is looking really good,” Jordan said.
