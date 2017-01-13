› Home ›
Krewe of Allegro Mardi Gras Ball on tap
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/13/2017 - 11:34am
The Krewe of Allegro invites you to the 18th annual Krewe of Allegro Mardi Gras Ball and Silent Auction on Feb. 18 at the Ruston Civic Center.
This is a not-to-be-missed evening out, and a great way to chase away your winter blues.
The nonprofits housed in the Dixie Center for the Arts work together on the Ball in order to raise funds for the Dixie Center’s Sustaining Building Fund.
At 89 years old, the historic Dixie Center has been a source of arts and entertainment for over eight decades.
