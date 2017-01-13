› Home ›
Do not forget about tomorrow
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/13/2017 - 11:28am
in
Starla Gatson
I have come to the conclusion that today’s society is largely centered around a YOLO, or “you only live once,” mentality. There is no denying that many college students, myself included, find themselves believing that they will be young forever, so they tend to live their lives with no consideration or worry about the future.
It’s so easy to get distracted, especially during the college years. I sometimes find myself getting so caught up in the parties and late night adventures that I forget this stage in life is not permanent.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos