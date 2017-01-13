› Home ›
4Paws helps animals, community
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/13/2017 - 11:22am
Heather Small Hawley
When I was a toddler, I was terrified of dogs.
Where my parents live — where I grew up — is on the edge of Toledo Bend Lake, and any loud noises from across the lake would echo even louder on our side. So, when the coyotes got the dogs on that side of the lake stirred up and barking, my 4-year-old self did not sleep very well.
To assure me that dogs were not some bunch of scary monsters, my brother and I were given two blue heeler rescue puppies when I was 5.
The moment I saw them on that early Christmas morning, I fell in love.
