  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

4Paws helps animals, community

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/13/2017 - 11:22am
in
Heather Small Hawley
Hawley, Heather.jpg

When I was a toddler, I was terrified of dogs.

Where my parents live — where I grew up — is on the edge of Toledo Bend Lake, and any loud noises from across the lake would echo even louder on our side. So, when the coyotes got the dogs on that side of the lake stirred up and barking, my 4-year-old self did not sleep very well.

To assure me that dogs were not some bunch of scary monsters, my brother and I were given two blue heeler rescue puppies when I was 5.

The moment I saw them on that early Christmas morning, I fell in love.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share