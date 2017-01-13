› Home ›
Parish business thriving and needed
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/13/2017 - 11:19am
Rick Hohlt
With the arrival of Jimmy John’s Sandwich Shop at 600 South Trenton St., Lincoln Parish residents now have more restaurant choices than ever.
During the last year, the parish has welcomed numerous new eateries, shops and other community facilities.
Kicking off 2016 was Dairy Queen which opened to the public at the end of January.
The plan to open a Dairy Queen in Ruston had been in the works since the first store for this franchise opened in West Monroe at the end of 2014.
