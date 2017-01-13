› Home ›
Lady Techsters to receive title rings — 35 years later
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/13/2017 - 11:14am
in
By Malcolm Butler
t’s been more than three decades since Louisiana Tech won the first NCAA women’s basketball championship with a 76-62 victory over Cheyney State on March 28, 1982 in Norfolk, Va.
At halftime of Louisiana Tech’s Conference USA contest against Old Dominion set to start at 1 p.m. Saturday, the players and coaches from that 1982 Lady Techster team will receive their national championship rings during a Legends Day ceremony at the Thomas Assembly Center.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos