Lady Techsters to receive title rings — 35 years later

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/13/2017 - 11:14am
By Malcolm Butler
Photo courtesy LA Tech Athletics Communications - Pictured is the 1981-82 Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters basketball team.

t’s been more than three decades since Louisiana Tech won the first NCAA women’s basketball championship with a 76-62 victory over Cheyney State on March 28, 1982 in Norfolk, Va.

At halftime of Louisiana Tech’s Conference USA contest against Old Dominion set to start at 1 p.m. Saturday, the players and coaches from that 1982 Lady Techster team will receive their national championship rings during a Legends Day ceremony at the Thomas Assembly Center.

