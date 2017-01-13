› Home ›
Techsters take home win over Charlotte
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 01/13/2017 - 11:09am
in
Leader Sports Service
Since the start of the season Louisiana Tech head coach Brooke Stoehr has been trying to find a way to get junior Alexus Malone to put it into another gear on the court.
And the last few games Malone has started to accelerate.
Thursday night at the Thomas Assembly Center, Malone put it into overdrive, scoring a career-high 28 points and grabbing a career-high 15 rebounds to lead Louisiana Tech (7-8, 2-2 C-USA) to an 80-54 win over Charlotte (12-4, 4-1 C-USA) handing the 49ers their first loss in almost two months.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos