Saints quarterback Luke McCown opens Jimmy John’s

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/12/2017 - 11:40am
Heather Small Hawley
Leader photo by HEATHER SMALL HAWLEY - New Orleans Saints quarterback Luke McCown has opened a Jimmy John’s in Ruston. The sandwich shop is located at 600 South Trenton St.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Luke McCown opened a new Jimmy John’s sandwich shop Tuesday in Ruston, where he went to college and played football at Louisiana Tech University.

“My wife and I are excited to be a part of the Ruston community again and look forward to serving and delivering the best sandwiches in town,” McCown said.

“We appreciate the standard of excellence associated with the Jimmy John’s brand and are ready for the challenge of delivering that standard.”

