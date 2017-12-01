  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Chick-fil-A coming to Ruston

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/12/2017 - 11:38am
Restaurant is homecoming for former local eatery owner
Nancy Bergeron
Leader photo by HEATHER SMALL HAWLEY - Construction is underway on a new Chick-fil-A restaurant. The facility will be approximately 4,000 square feet.

A full service Chick-fil-A restaurant is coming to Ruston and with it, the return of a former local restauranteur as the new eatery’s franchise owner/operator.

Construction is underway on the approximately 4,000-square-foot facility, located at the corner of Maxwell Boulevard and Goodwin Road just off the Interstate 20 frontage road. Officials formerly announced the restaurant’s coming Wednesday.

Jeremy Telford, former owner of Dowling’s Smokehouse, will be the restaurant’s franchise owner/operator.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only.

