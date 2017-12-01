› Home ›
Support building for city’s bond request
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/12/2017 - 11:35am
Nancy Bergeron
Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker said this morning he feels good about the prospects of the city winning state bond commission approval to issue up to $34 million in sales tax increment revenue bonds for transportation projects in the tax incremental district.
Walker spent Tuesday and Wednesday in Baton Rouge meeting with state officials, including Gov. John Bel Edwards, about the request.
“It was a very productive trip,” Walker said, adding that his meeting with the governor was “fabulous.”
“He asked some very good questions. In the end, he said, ‘I support it,” the mayor said.
