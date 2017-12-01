› Home ›
Proud of students and teachers
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/12/2017 - 11:23am
Derek J. Amaya
When one walks through the classrooms of Lincoln Parish schools, they will see plenty of learning going on.
Students give full attention, and are taught by educators who truly treat their students as one of their own.
The Lincoln Parish school system has its fair share of struggles, yet so does every school district in the state.
But one thing that Lincoln Parish does extremely well — it loves to reward their students and teachers for their hard work.
