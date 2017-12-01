  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Dunkin’ Dogs hit road to play at UNCC

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/12/2017 - 11:18am
Leader file photo - Senior forward Erik McCree has recorded double-doubles on the season and is averaging 17.8 points per game to lead the Bulldogs.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Looking to regroup after a heartbreaking loss on Saturday, Louisiana Tech will be back in action for a two-game Conference USA road swing starting at Charlotte at 6 p.m. today in a contest that will be televised on ESPN3.

The Bulldogs currently sit at 10-6 overall and 2-1 in conference play, while Charlotte enters the contest at 7-8 overall and 1-3 in C-USA action.

