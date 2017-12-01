› Home ›
Dunkin’ Dogs hit road to play at UNCC
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/12/2017 - 11:18am
in
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Looking to regroup after a heartbreaking loss on Saturday, Louisiana Tech will be back in action for a two-game Conference USA road swing starting at Charlotte at 6 p.m. today in a contest that will be televised on ESPN3.
The Bulldogs currently sit at 10-6 overall and 2-1 in conference play, while Charlotte enters the contest at 7-8 overall and 1-3 in C-USA action.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos