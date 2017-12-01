› Home ›
Lady Techsters to host Charlotte tonight
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/12/2017 - 11:07am
in
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech will face its toughest task of the season when the Lady Techsters host the red-hot Charlotte 49ers at 6:30 p.m today. at the Thomas Assembly Center.
Tech (6-8, 1-2 C-USA) and Charlotte (12-3, 4-0 C-USA) meet for the fifth time in the series history with the two teams splitting the previous four games. Tech has dropped five of its last six games — three of those by two points — while the 49ers enter with a nine-game winnings streak.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos