Lady Techsters to host Charlotte tonight

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 01/12/2017 - 11:07am
Leader Sports Service
Leader file photo - Louisiana Tech’s Lady Techsters will play host to Charlotte at 6:30 p.m. today in the Thomas Assembly Center.

Louisiana Tech will face its toughest task of the season when the Lady Techsters host the red-hot Charlotte 49ers at 6:30 p.m today. at the Thomas Assembly Center.

Tech (6-8, 1-2 C-USA) and Charlotte (12-3, 4-0 C-USA) meet for the fifth time in the series history with the two teams splitting the previous four games. Tech has dropped five of its last six games — three of those by two points — while the 49ers enter with a nine-game winnings streak.

