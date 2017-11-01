› Home ›
Louisiana Tech geographer earns prestigious national honor
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/11/2017 - 11:44am
Leader News Service
Louisiana Tech University associate professor of geography Taylor E. Mack is the latest recipient of a rarely awarded distinction conferred by the Conference of Latin Americanist Geographers.
The CLAG Outstanding Service Award, a prestigious honor which has only been awarded five times since 1970, is given to a member of the association who has earned distinction and performed major service to the organization over a period of years.
CLAG is the premier national organization of geography professionals specializing in the study of Latin America.
