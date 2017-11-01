› Home ›
Murals planned for downtown Ruston
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/11/2017 - 11:42am
in
Artwork to ‘celebrate the community’
Nancy Bergeron
Ruston is about to get a bit more picturesque.
The city and the Ruston Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau are partnering to have three murals painted in highly traveled locations. Officials want the strategically placed murals to not only catch motorists’ eyes but also show that Ruston appreciates the arts.
“The goal of the murals is to celebrate the community,” Nicholas Bustamante, one of the mural artists, said. “Hopefully someone passing through Ruston will see this is a community where the arts are enhanced.”
