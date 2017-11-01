› Home ›
School board approves memorandum
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 01/11/2017 - 11:40am
Derek J. Amaya
The Lincoln Parish School Board has approved a memorandum that will share certain student personally identifiable information with Lincoln Preparatory Academy in Grambling.
The proposal that will fulfill a state mandate that requires the school board and Lincoln Prep to share the identifiable information was unanimously approved on during the board’s regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday.
